Pakistan ready to do business with the world: PM

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan was being now on the track of sustainable

growth and was “ready to do business with the world”.

“Offering attractive investment policies, Pakistan is a

destination that no global player can miss,” the prime minister said

in his address to leading businessmen at a dinner hosted by Abraaj

Group late Wednesday.

The prime minister said the strategically located Pakistan was

now politically stable, with sixth largest population in the world,

80 million middle class and blessed with rich human and natural

resources.

“I invite you to take benefit from the economic revival of

Pakistan and enjoy the first mover’s advantage,” the prime minister

told the audience comprising top business leaders gathered here for

the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Nawaz Sharif said his government was working to ensure rule of

law in the country while making the democratic institutions stronger

and more relevant in all aspects of governance.

He said coming to the World Economic Forum was a great

opportunity to meet global thinkers, policy makers and business

leaders who shape the future of the people.

He said without peace and stability, development remained an

elusive dream and stressed the need for collaboration and

cooperation to meet the challenges.

“Without inclusion and partnerships, we cannot make any

headway. This is the approach I believe we need to take at global,

regional and national levels in order to not only solve our problems

but also to create an environment in which the world economy can

rejuvenate and revive,” he said.

He recalled that since assuming office in 2013, his government

effectively tackled the challenges of economy, severe energy

shortages, inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility and a

precarious security environment.

“Today, our government has managed to stabilize the economy,

despite unfavourable global economic conditions. We first set out to

improve the macro-economic outlook and sustained our efforts in

spite of strong challenges,” he said.

The prime minister said economic conditions in Pakistan were

improving continuously and from a 3 percent GDP growth before 2013,

it was projected to achieve 5.5 percent GDP growth during the

current year.

He said in last three-and-a-half years, the government

initiated much needed reforms that aimed at sustainable economic

growth and development.

He mentioned that focused was laid on technology, energy,

modern infrastructure and a thriving investment climate besides

reduction in bank interest rates and exemptions.

Nawaz Sharif said the government also launched the most

successful counter-terrorism operation anywhere in the world and

dismantled entirely the network of terrorists in two years.

“Pakistan is an inclusive, tolerant and forward looking

society. Pakistan is as safe as any other place in the world,” he

said.