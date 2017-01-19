Pakistan ready to do business with the world: PM

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan was being now on the track of sustainable
growth and was “ready to do business with the world”.
“Offering attractive investment policies, Pakistan is a
destination that no global player can miss,” the prime minister said
in his address to leading businessmen at a dinner hosted by Abraaj
Group late Wednesday.
The prime minister said the strategically located Pakistan was
now politically stable, with sixth largest population in the world,
80 million middle class and blessed with rich human and natural
resources.
“I invite you to take benefit from the economic revival of
Pakistan and enjoy the first mover’s advantage,” the prime minister
told the audience comprising top business leaders gathered here for
the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.
Nawaz Sharif said his government was working to ensure rule of
law in the country while making the democratic institutions stronger
and more relevant in all aspects of governance.
He said coming to the World Economic Forum was a great
opportunity to meet global thinkers, policy makers and business
leaders who shape the future of the people.
He said without peace and stability, development remained an
elusive dream and stressed the need for collaboration and
cooperation to meet the challenges.
“Without inclusion and partnerships, we cannot make any
headway. This is the approach I believe we need to take at global,
regional and national levels in order to not only solve our problems
but also to create an environment in which the world economy can
rejuvenate and revive,” he said.
He recalled that since assuming office in 2013, his government
effectively tackled the challenges of economy, severe energy
shortages, inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility and a
precarious security environment.
“Today, our government has managed to stabilize the economy,
despite unfavourable global economic conditions. We first set out to
improve the macro-economic outlook and sustained our efforts in
spite of strong challenges,” he said.
The prime minister said economic conditions in Pakistan were
improving continuously and from a 3 percent GDP growth before 2013,
it was projected to achieve 5.5 percent GDP growth during the
current year.
He said in last three-and-a-half years, the government
initiated much needed reforms that aimed at sustainable economic
growth and development.
He mentioned that focused was laid on technology, energy,
modern infrastructure and a thriving investment climate besides
reduction in bank interest rates and exemptions.
Nawaz Sharif said the government also launched the most
successful counter-terrorism operation anywhere in the world and
dismantled entirely the network of terrorists in two years.
“Pakistan is an inclusive, tolerant and forward looking
society. Pakistan is as safe as any other place in the world,” he
said.
