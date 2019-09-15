Pakistan rapidly gaining investors attraction: Nafees

LONDON, Sep 15 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan was rapidly gaining investors’ attention as the security challenge has been successfully overcome and infrastructure has significantly improved.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the economic reforms to facilitate investors and to ensure ease of doing business”, he stated this at a Reception hosted by Liberal Democrats Friends of Pakistan at the annual Party Conference in Bournemouth the otherday, said a statement issued by the High Commission here Sunday.

According to High Commission statement, the room was packed to capacity by a large number of LibDem Lords, MPs, MEPs, Party Members, Parliamentary Candidates as well as members of the civil society and human rights activists.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan’s geo-economics at play, attracting significant foreign investments.

Highlighting Kashmir issue, the high commissioner told the Lib Dem Party Conference that Kashmir was under siege by India, International Community should intervene to address humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.