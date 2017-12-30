Pakistan ranked world’s top travel destination

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Pakistan has been ranked the world’s top travel destination for 2018 by the British Backpacker Society, which described Pakistan as “one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone’s wildest imagination”.

The British Backpacker Society announced the results, ranking the world’s top 20 adventure travel destinations for 2018, which also includes Russia, India, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and China.

“Pakistan is the clear winner of the British Backpacker Society’s top 20 adventure travel destinations 2018 and we encourage keen travellers to book a trip now” the backpackers, who have travelled to over 101 countries, shared on social media.