Pakistan Railways employees donate one-day salary to PM’s Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):The employees of Pakistan Railways on Monday donated their one-day salary to Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed presented the donation cheque worth Rs 50,185,000 to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid informed the prime minister that a train of Pakistan Railways, comprising 30 medical coaches, had been sent to Chaman as arrangement for isolation of 500 patients and suspects of coronavirus. Also, another train with same capacity was ready to leave for Taftan, he added.

He said the medical coaches had been specifically prepared to cater to the needs of patients affected with coronavirus.

Sheikh Rashid also updated the prime minister about the situation of hospitals, traders and labourers in Rawalpindi in view of ongoing lockdown to contain the pandemic.