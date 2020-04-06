Pakistan Railway to distribute total 5,000 face masks among its laborers: Sheikh rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):A total of 5,000 masks will be distributed among Railway laborers and workers to ensure their safety in the face of the novel coronavirus, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed announced Monday.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said Railways ministry has an initial target of producing 5,000 masks and hopefully tomorrow they will distribute these masks and sanitizers among its staffers belonging to different branches.

He said that the directions regarding precautionary measures had also been displayed at different offices of Railway stations.

He said we also ordered the purchase of 12 to 14 more ventilators for isolation centers and all railways hospitals across the country will be available to serve government employees in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The ministry has transformed train coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients, he added.

“Railways will offer clean and hygienic surroundings for the patients to comfortably recover from the pandemic,” he said.

He said for the provision of Railway coolies we are giving their complete data to Ehsaas program and they will be facilitated on priority basis as they are the true deserving people in hours of need.

Minister said the government will assist Coolies’ poor families and we will facilitate them with essential commodities.

He said Railway ministry is also establishing its isolation wards inside the Railway coaches.

Replying to a question, he said federal government would run a few trains from April 15 to facilitate people to reach their homes.

The railway sector is facing a financial loss of Rs1 billion every week,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He also directed all railway staff to conduct awareness campaign at all railway stations and keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

People have been advised to refrain from traveling by public transport if they have fever, cough and cold, he further added.