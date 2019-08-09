Pakistan puts India on backfoot by aggressive diplomacy at UN

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 09 (APP):Pakistani Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi underscored the imperative need for ensuring that the crisis triggered by India’s “unlawful annexation” of Jammu and Kashmir was addressed in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir when she met the U.N.’s political affairs chief on Thursday amid intense diplomatic activity, according to informed sources.

Her meeting with Rosemary DiCarlo, Under Secretary General for Political Affairs, was part of a series of contacts she has been making to brief senior UN officials and diplomats from all regions of the world about Pakistan’s stand on the Indian government decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and placing the disputed state under a lockdown.

A statement issued later on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged the critical importance of UN resolutions on Kashmir to deal with the crisis.