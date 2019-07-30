Pakistan pursuing policy of friendly relations with all its neighbours including India: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that it had been Pakistan’s policy, in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, to pursue friendly relations with all its neighbours including India.

He said Pakistan wanted resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through a peaceful dialogue.

The president was talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India Moin-ul-Haque who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The president said that in the spirit of constructive engagement, Pakistan would continue its efforts to bring peace and prosperity in the region.