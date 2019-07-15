Pakistan provides conducive environment for business, investment: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati assured that investment and business climate of Pakistan was conducive for foreign investors, particularly because of the government’s focus on Board of Investment (BOI) as the main window for the foreign investors.

This is the best time to invest in Pakistan as the country offers a lot of opportunities in many sectors to the investors, along with good returns, said a press release issued by Board of Investment (BOI) here.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, and Chairman BOI, Mr. Zubair Gilani, met a delegation of Burgan Petroleum Kuwait, at BOI Islamabad today.