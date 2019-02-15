Pakistan promoting peace in region: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said Pakistan was promoting peace and tolerance in the region and not terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel in context of Indian government allegation regarding the Pulwama incident.

Terming the allegation as false and baseless he said India was habitual to blame Pakistan.

It try to develop the link of every terrorism incident that took place on their side with Pakistan.

It was very unfortunate attitude of Indian government to blame Pakistan for such incident without any evidence and investigation.

People were enjoying freedom and better human rights in Pakistan, while India was violating the human rights in held Kashmir, he said.

Opening Kartar Pura Corridor was a peace initiative of Pakistan, he said and added the present government wanted to develop good relations with neighboring countries, including India.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was playing its due role to restore peace in Afghanistan and taking steps for promoting trade and exports activities in the region.

He said such incident was supporting Modi’s government as they were trying to win election on anti-Pakistan slogans.