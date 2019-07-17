Pakistan presents progress report on its anti-poverty development plans to UN

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 17 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday presented its progress report and future plans on meeting the globally agreed and nationally adopted anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), saying that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to accelerating human development in the country.

The progress report was in the form of Voluntary National Review, a mechanism in which countries inform the UN about its implementation strategies to meet the goals and targets of the sustainable development agenda, also known as Agenda 2030.