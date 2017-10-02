Pakistan Post to issue Commemorative Stamp on Mufti Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan Post will issue a

commemorative postage stamp to pay tribute to renowned politician

and religious scholar ex Chief Minister (late) Maulana Mufti Mahmood

on his death anniversary to be observed on October 14.

Federal Minister for Postal Services Molana Ameer Zaman told

APP that the stamp would be issued on October 14.

He said that in this regard, work being started by the

concerned department.

Maulana Mufti Mahmood worked as a teacher in Madrassa Qasim-ul-Uloom in Multan, Punjab in 1950.

Later in his career, he held positions of Chief Mudarras in

charge of Education, Chief Mufti, Sheikh-ul-Hadith and Muhtamim.

Mufti Mahmood participated in the elections for the National

Assembly for the first time in 1962.

In the 1970 General Elections, Mufti Mahmood had a landslide

victory in Dera Ismail Khan constituency.

After the 1970 General Elections in Pakistan, he became the

president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) founded by Shabir Ahmed

Usmani.

On 1st March 1972, he was elected as the Chief Minister of the

province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, he introduced many

reforms: announcing Urdu as the official language in Government

offices, ban on interest in financial transactions and declared

Friday as the official holiday in his province.

He died on 14 October 1980. He was buried in his hometown Abdul

Khel, Paniala, Dera Ismail Khan District.