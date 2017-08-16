Pakistan Post taking steps to improve delivery system

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan Post has taken various steps to

boost its performance in terms of timely delivery of mail, money and material at doorsteps of the customers on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Post, Express Mail Track and Trace System

has been extended to all General Post Offices and 53 District Mail Offices of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, the Electronic Money Order System has been extended to all

GPOs.

To cater the needs of the customers, the maximum limit of a single Fax

Money Order, Urgent Money Order and Ordinary Money Order has been enhanced.

Delivery of the articles on same day, the pilot project is being

extended to other cities which was already launched in Lahore.

Pakistan Post is planning to introduce “Labbaik Service” to provide

pick up facility at the doorsteps.