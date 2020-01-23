Pakistan Post service ‘UMS COD’ for online buying, selling gaining popularity

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Pakistan Post Urgent Mail Service, Cash on Delivery (UMS COD) is one of the most promising services which is providing online buying and selling service for customers at affordable rates.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that provision of such services is becoming more and more important, as the concept of electronic media and online shopping is gaining popularity with each passing day.

“Even though online shopping is gaining popularity but that still doesn’t mean that Pakistan has completely accepted the online buying and selling trend” he said adding that therefore, to gain the confidence of the postal clientele and to capture the market share, Cash on Delivery service is started by using well established and large network of postal outlets of UMS under the name of “UMS COD”.

He said UMS Cash on Delivery (COD) Service has been launched at 226 locations linked with UMS network.

“The COD system is designed to meet requirement of persons/businesses who wish to pay for articles sent to them at the time of receipt of the articles relating to them and also meet the requirements of traders and others who wish to recover, through the agency of the post office the value of articles supplied by them” he added.

He said packets, parcels and printed papers prepaid with postage of UMS fee may be transmitted by the inland post as COD articles, provided that the amount specified for remittance.