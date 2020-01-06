Pakistan Post issues special Postage Stamp to mark Golden Jubilee of OIC establishment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Pakistan Post, on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a special commemorative Postage Stamp to mark the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The commemorative Postage Stamp has denomination of Rs. 50 -/- while Souvenir Sheet of Rs. 250/- denomination are available for sale at all important Post Offices and Philately Bureau of Pakistan Post, said a press release issued here by Pakistan Post.

The organization was established in the year 1969 during a Summit in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco, and has completed its 50 years in 2019.

The Golden Jubilee (1969-2019) celebrations are being held in implementation of a resolution adopted by the 46th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). The key theme of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary is “United for Peace and Development.”

As a founding member, Pakistan attaches great importance to the OIC, Pakistan hosts two organs of the Organization; (a) Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Islamabad; and (b) Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), Karachi; Pakistan has hosted two Islamic Summits and several meetings of the Foreign Ministers.

With 57 members spread over four continents, the OIC is the world’s second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations.

Pakistan values OIC’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and other causes of the Islamic Ummah.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has been in the forefront of the OIC’s efforts in the advancement of the Kashmir cause.