Pakistan Post issues set of commemorative postage stamps

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Pakistan Post on Monday issued a set of commemorative Postage Stamps on ‘High-Level two-day International Conference being held in Islamabad on 17-18 February to mark 40 Years of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan.

The postage stamps portray the photos of Afghan refugees in Pakistan of Rs 20 denomination will be available in all General Post Offices (GPOs) from today, said a press release.

The international conference was co-organized by Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) refugee agency United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).