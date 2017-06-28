Pakistan poised to become major business destination: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to

Singapore Nasrullah Khan said Pakistan’s economy has been

growing steadily over the last years and it is poised to

become a major destination for international businesses.

He was addressing a seminar “Spotlight on Pakistan” in

Singapore. The Pakistan High Commission in coordination with

the Singapore Business Federation has organized the seminar

with the objective to attract Singaporean businessmen.

This seminar will be followed by an investment

conference in August, said a message received here Wednesday.

The high commissioner stressed on Pakistan’s strategic

location with potential to become Asia’s premier trade, energy

and transport corridor.

Aiming at sustainable and inclusive economic development

and good governance, including financial discipline, Pakistan

initiated much needed reforms which reinforced the broader

macroeconomic policies and led to lower budget deficits,

increased foreign exchange reserves, and reduced spending on

energy subsidies, he added.

Nasrullah Khan said the government’s economic liberal,

business friendly and forward looking policies were focussed

on reducing the cost of doing business and eliminating

cumbersome administrative process to provide ease of doing

business.

He also highlighted that the CPEC was expected to

generate massive economic activity in the country, which would

create opportunities for investments by the private sector and

other countries as well.