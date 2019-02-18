Pakistan poised to become leading economy by 2030: Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday said there was great excitement in Saudi Arabia about Pakistan’s potential of being a vibrant economy, which was poised to become a leading economy by 2030.

The Crown Prince, in a meeting with President Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said Pakistan was his second home and promised more Saudi investment in the country in coming years.

The Crown Prince, who was here on a two-day visit, was accompanied by a delegation including members of the royal family, foreign minister and minister for economy during the meeting.

The meeting was held in a frank and cordial manner, said a Foreign Office statement.

The President thanked the Crown Prince for his visit to Pakistan and for the hospitality extended to him during his visit to Saudi Arabia last year.

He greatly appreciated the visionary leadership of the Crown Prince, his successful drive against corruption and his efforts to shift economy to non-oil sector.

The President also thanked Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, ordering release of Pakistani prisoners and setting up of immigration counters for Hajis in Pakistan.

Following his meeting with the President, an investiture ceremony was held in which Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was conferred with Nishan-e-Pakistan which was the highest civil award of Pakistan.

The ceremony was followed by a banquet lunch in honour of the Crown Prince and his delegation which was also attended by diplomats and the business community.