Pakistan played like a unit to lift ICC Champions Trophy: Junaid Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Fast bowler Junaid Khan said on
Wednesday that Pakistan team played with the belief that it could
win the ICC Champions Trophy.
He was talking to media at Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway’s Swabi
Interchange after arriving at Islamabad Airport from London
following Pakistan’s historic win at the Champions Trophy 2017.
“After losing the first game our team bounced back strongly.
We played like a unit to defeat world’s best sides. In the final
we did not take any pressure,” he said.
He said in the final Pakistan outclassed India in all the
departments. “Our batsmen played superb knocks, our bowling has been
up to the mark, while our fielding was also outstanding,” he added.
To a question he lauded Pakistan Cricket Board for sending the
team to tournament’s venue weeks in advance, which he added helped
the players to get acclimatise with the English conditions.
“The credit also goes to Pakistan Super League for bringing forth the
talented youngsters, who have been exceptional throughout the
tournament”, he remarked.
He said Pakistan had shown to the world that they were a
formidable side and could win despite the fact there was not
international cricket taking place in the country.