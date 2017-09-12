Pakistan played frontline role in war against terrorism: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) Senator Lt General (retd) Abdul Qayuum Tuesday said
that Pakistan had cooperated with the United States and West,
besides playing a frontline role in war against terrorism.
Pakistan had taken steps for border fencing and establishing
posts to control terrorism, he said while talking to PTV.
Pakistan was strengthening relations with Russia, China and
other important countries, he said.
Senator Qayyum said China was becoming a world economic power.
“Its One Belt and One Road project, including China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), had perturbed the United States,” he added.
Appreciating the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
government’s initiatives for improving relations with regional
countries, he said such efforts would have positive impact.
He said Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s visits
to regional countries would help formulate the policy of the
country.
To a question, he said India was using tactics and
blaming Pakistan to hide human rights violations in the occupied
Kashmir.
Qayuum said that Pakistan had opened all options to
maintain its security and safety.
