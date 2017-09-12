Pakistan played frontline role in war against terrorism: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Senator Lt General (retd) Abdul Qayuum Tuesday said

that Pakistan had cooperated with the United States and West,

besides playing a frontline role in war against terrorism.

Pakistan had taken steps for border fencing and establishing

posts to control terrorism, he said while talking to PTV.

Pakistan was strengthening relations with Russia, China and

other important countries, he said.

Senator Qayyum said China was becoming a world economic power.

“Its One Belt and One Road project, including China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), had perturbed the United States,” he added.

Appreciating the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

government’s initiatives for improving relations with regional

countries, he said such efforts would have positive impact.

He said Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s visits

to regional countries would help formulate the policy of the

country.

To a question, he said India was using tactics and

blaming Pakistan to hide human rights violations in the occupied

Kashmir.

Qayuum said that Pakistan had opened all options to

maintain its security and safety.