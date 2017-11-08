Pakistan played critical role in global war against terrorism — diplomat

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (APP):A senior Pakistani diplomat has highlighted Pakistan’s crucial support to the international community in the global war on terror during a series of briefings at think-tanks and universities in the U.S. state of Iowa during his current visit to the region.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Chicago, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, told his audiences about the enormous sacrifices and efforts made by Pakistan in combating terrorists, and the huge losses it suffered in the process. The country’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary and police did an excellent job with meager resources.

The United states, he said, accepts Pakistan’s key role for stability and security in the region. He spoke about Pakistan’s contributions in promoting US-China rapprochement and in the decisive win against communism. Pakistan had also helped establish first direct contact between Afghan Government and Taliban in collaboration with US and China in July 2014, an initiative which was undermined by forces inimical to peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Tirmizi said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was the common aspiration of Pakistan and the Unites States for peace and stability in South Asia. Pakistan, he added, had provided shelter to at least 3 million Afghan refugees over the past 31 years.

Having turned the corner in the fight against terrorism, Tirmizi said Pakistan’s improved security environment was paying economic dividends, as evidenced by the country’s position as an emerging market.

He also thanked U.S. for its contribution in the progress made by Pakistan and specially referred to the role of Norman Burlough, a native of Iowa, in bringing green revolution in the country.

During his visit to Iowa State University, Tirmizi also met Vernon Hurte, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students, and Ms. Deb Vance, Assistant Director of International Students and Scholars Office and explored the possibilities for cooperation between educational institutions of Pakistan and United States. At present 25 students from Pakistan are studying in post doctoral, graduate and undergraduate programmes. He also stressed the need of developing long term partnership with research Universities in Pakistan.