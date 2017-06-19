Pakistan pays India back in same coin in Champions trophy final

MULTAN, June 19 (APP): Former ICC president Zaheer Abbas,

said on Monday that Pakistan had paid back in the same coin to

India in Champions trophy final as latter had done in a pool

match on June 4, 2017.

Talking to APP, Asian Bradman said defeating India by 180 runs

was a tremendous victory and at times, a whole team put up this

total on the scoreboard.

Former Captain extolled the young opener Fakhar Zaman whose

114 runs helped Pakistan to make 338/4, adding that he made three consecutive 50s in three matches for Pakistan.

“Fakhar played bravely and undauntedly,” Zaheer Abbas said

and added that the credit for a big total goes to him.

He appreciated collective team efforts for the scintillating

win, adding that Pakistan Young guns proved their mettle.

No team was expecting eight ranked Pakistan to bring such a

laurel in the tournament, the legendary cricket said, adding that

Pakistani youngsters proved it otherwise. “They have proven it”,

he said.

Lauding Muhammad Amir’s bowling, Zaheer Abbas said that early

fall of Indian wickets had put pressure on the team in the final

at Oval.

Former captain appreciated 18-year-old Shahdaab’s confidence

level, adding that his insistence on taking review for Leg Before

Wicket (LBW) was the result of his confidence.

All the boys were confident and they contributed for the superb victory, he said and added that each one of them played for the team

not for themselves individually.

Lauding Pakistani batsmen, the great cricketer said that they

played every ball the way, it deserved.