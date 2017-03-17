Pakistan participates in Heart of Asia senior officials meeting in Baku

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): Pakistan delegation to the Senior Officials Meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process held Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan was led by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Director General while addressing the meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He emphasized the importance of capacity building of the Afghan security forces to effectively combat the grave security threats.

He stressed on the need of bilateral engagement for border management and counter-terrorism cooperation to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists.

The meeting discussed the need of continued efforts for peace talks between Afghan government and Taliban under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

The delegates also emphasized that regional economic cooperation and connectivity would strengthen prospects of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

This was the first senior officials meeting for the next Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference which would be held in Baku, Azerbaijan later this year.