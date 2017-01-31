Pakistan, Palestine demand implementation of UNSC Resolution 2334 against Israeli settlements

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Pakistan and Palestine on Tuesday

called upon the international community to implement the United

Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2334 that demands Israeli to

end its settlements in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Palestine’s President Mahmoud

Abbas at a joint press stakeout here at the PM House stressed that

“enduring peace in Middle East could not be achieved without just

solution of the Palestine-Israel dispute”.

Nawaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. We also look forward to the international community’s

sincere efforts for sustainable peace in middle east,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Palestine issue was a long-

standing issue on the UN agenda and needed a practical solution.

“The establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous

State of Palestine on the basis of international agreed parametres,

the pre-1967 borders and the Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital is only

sustainable guarantee to peace,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the Oslo Accord outlining the land

peace and international community’s consensus in favour of the two-

state solution remained unimplemented just as the UNSC resolution on

Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction over the opening of new Palestinian

Complex at Diplomatic Enclave.

“This architecturally aesthetic project would be a living symbol of our brotherly relationship and expression of solidarity of our two countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan had

great affection with Palestine, particularly due to an emotional

attachment with the Qibla-e-Awwal.

He said he held a “very fruitful” exchange of views with

President Mahmoud Abbas on international developments related to

issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the government of Pakistan for

supporting the cause of Palestine.

He said during talks with Prime Minister, he informed him

about the latest efforts for implementation of Resolution 2334 and

keeping alive the issue of Palestine.

He mentioned the ongoing barbarianism of Israel against the

Palestinian nation, particularly at the holy places.

He expressed concern over the planned shifting of American

embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying that the step would

manifestly violate the UNSC resolutions.

The Palestine’s President mentioned that the talks with

“brother Nawaz Sharif” discussed bilateral relations which were

strengthening with time.

He said the meeting also focused regional situation with

specific focus on eradication of terrorism and extremism.

Mahmoud Abbas said thousands of Palestinian students were

studying at Pakistani universities, which was encouraging.

He stressed the need to constitute a Joint Committee to work

out ways for strengthening bilateral relations.

He thanked Pakistan for establishing the new building of

Palestine Embassy in Islamabad.

Mahmoud Abbas also expressed gratitude for the hospitality

extended by Pakistan government to him and his delegation.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and

Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry

were present.