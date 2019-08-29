Pakistan opting all possible options to stop Modi’s cruelty in IOK: Fawad

ISLAMABAD,Aug 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said while hailing the Prime Minister Imran Khan decision to observe Kashmir Hour on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government is taking all necessary steps for resolving the decade-long dispute of Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said all the world is witnessing the cruel face of Modi, Pakistan will never leave the Kashmir alone at this crucial time and will take every possible step till the solution of the dispute.