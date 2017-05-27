Pakistan opens Friendship gate with Afghanistan at Chaman on humanitarian grounds: ISPR

RAWALPINDI May 27 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday re-opened Friendship (FS) gate with Afghanistan at Chaman on humanitarian grounds on the eve of holy month of Ramazan.

This step was taken following request from the Afghan authorities, Inter Services Public Relations here said.

After the Chaman incident, Pakistan has its area under effective control having pushed back Afghan Border police troops.

Meanwhile, Census process had already been completed on the Pakistani side of the divided villages.

It has been agreed upon by Pakistan authorities that cease fire shall continue to be maintained and no border violation will be acceptable and Pakistani troops will maintain its positions along International Border in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir on Pakistani side of the border.