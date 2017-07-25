Pakistan Open Int’l Tenpin Bowling C’ship in early next year

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): The first ever Pakistan Open
International Tenpin Bowling Championship will be held at Jinnah
Park Rawalpindi in February, next year.
“Work on state-of-the-art international bowling club at Jinnah
Park Rawalpindi will be completed before the end of ongoing year and
the international event will take place there,” Secretary Pakistan
Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur-Rehman told APP on Tuesday.
Ijaz expressed the hope that the championship would prove a
milestone in the promotion of tenpin bowling in Pakistan.
“Bowlers from over 20 countries will be featuring in this
championship. It will be great opportunity for our bowlers to meet
world’s best bowlers and learn from them,” he said.
Ijaz revealed that the bowling club at Jinnah Park was being
completed at a cost of around 120 million rupees and the federation
itself had managed all the funding for that.
“It will be a unique club, matching world’s best bowling clubs,” he
claimed.
