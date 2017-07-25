Pakistan Open Int’l Tenpin Bowling C’ship in early next year

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): The first ever Pakistan Open

International Tenpin Bowling Championship will be held at Jinnah

Park Rawalpindi in February, next year.

“Work on state-of-the-art international bowling club at Jinnah

Park Rawalpindi will be completed before the end of ongoing year and

the international event will take place there,” Secretary Pakistan

Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur-Rehman told APP on Tuesday.

Ijaz expressed the hope that the championship would prove a

milestone in the promotion of tenpin bowling in Pakistan.

“Bowlers from over 20 countries will be featuring in this

championship. It will be great opportunity for our bowlers to meet

world’s best bowlers and learn from them,” he said.

Ijaz revealed that the bowling club at Jinnah Park was being

completed at a cost of around 120 million rupees and the federation

itself had managed all the funding for that.

“It will be a unique club, matching world’s best bowling clubs,” he

claimed.