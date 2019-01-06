Pakistan open destination for any type of investment: Asad Umer





ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer Sunday said Pakistan was an open destination for foreign investment. Investors could avail the conducive environment of this economically emerging country and earn good profit of their invested money, he stated talking to a news channel programme. Replying to a question, the finance minister said there were no specific Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) for any investor, but the simple policy of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, which is "Bring the investment and earn the profit of invested money". Expressing his dismay over the past policies and lack of interest of the previous regimes of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), he said no proper work regarding a consistent economic policy was seen during the period of last regimes. The minister said the PTI government after coming into power had been focusing on luring the foreign investors so that they could use the peaceful environment of Pakistan for investment purpose with full confidence. The Arab world had expressed full confidence in the leadership of PTI government, he added. To a question, he said the government was making all out efforts to strengthen the economy. “We are trying to remove the hurdles being faced by the business community,“ he added. Asad Umer said all the concerned should work together and get approved a comprehensive policy from the parliamentary forum so that stability in the economic sector could be achieved. Assuring the government’s commitment and focus on vibrant economic policies, he said the domestic and foreign investors could do any type of investment in Pakistan as there was no bar in lifting full profit of their investment. In reply to a question, he said a vast potential for exporting Pakistani products to Gulf and Middle East region was available which needed collective efforts to be achieved. The government and business community should work in liaison for exporting Pakistani products to Gulf and Middle East countries including UAE and Saudi Arabia, he added. The government was working to strengthen trade relations with UAE, Saudi Arabia, China and other countries, the minister concluded.