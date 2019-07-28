Pakistan on tipping point of socioeconomic development: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that Pakistan was on tipping point of socioeconomic development and it was high time for all the citizens played their role to uplift country’s poor by providing them education, health and other opportunities equally.

Addressing a National Conference themed ‘Invest in Eliminating Hepatitis from Pakistan’ in connection with the World Hepatitis Day annually observed on July 28, the president said the prevalence of hepatitis B and C in 15 to 20 million people of Pakistan was alarming.