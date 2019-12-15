Pakistan on front foot due to effective foreign policy: Dr. Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Sunday Pakistan is on the front foot and Modi’s government is on back foot due to Pakistan’s effective foreign policy.

Talking in a program of Radio Pakistan, he said Pakistan is effectively highlighting the dire lockdown situation and Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir with International community especially with the Muslim Ummah.

He said fascist government in India led by Prime Minister Modi is on back foot due to Pakistan’s effective foreign policy.

He expressed his concern that there is shortage of foods, medicines and other basic facilities in the Occupied Valley due to lockdown and restrictions which is very alarming.

Dr. Faisal said, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying brotherly relations in religion and culture with a very strong history of relationship. The visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia would further strengthen these relations, he added.