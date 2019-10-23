Pakistan offers tremendous investment opportunities for Japanese companies: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that with a liberal investment policy, Pakistan offered tremendous opportunities for the Japanese companies to take due advantage of the conducive environment.

He was speaking at a working luncheon meeting hosted by Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee (JPBCC) for him in Tokyo.

The JPBCC delegation was headed by Advisor to the Marubeni Corporation, Koichi Yajima.

Representatives from leading Japanese Business Corporations including Marubeni, Toyota Motors, Suzuki Motors, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Sojitz, Universal Metals and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. having strong presence in Pakistan also participated in the meeting, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here said.

The President highlighted the initiatives of the present government to overcome the economic challenges through peace-oriented, investment friendly, development focused and people-centered strategies.

Appreciating Japan’s role as premier development partner, he stated that Pakistan was ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all the sectors of economy.

The President offered Japanese companies to invest in the Special Economic Zones to cater not only to the big Pakistani market as well as of the wider region.

The two sides also discussed possibilities to enhance investments in diverse sectors such as energy, food processing, fisheries, automobiles and agriculture.

Koichi Yajima and the other business leaders acknowledged the economic credentials of Pakistan and expressed strong desire of JPBCC to make practical efforts for boostingup trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Earlier the President also visited the headquarters of NEC, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics company, where he was briefed on the latest technologies being promoted by the NEC as well as the Company’s plans for future

investments in Pakistan.