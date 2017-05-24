Pakistan offers range of investment opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan offered a range of investment opportunities owing to continuing economic growth and increasing foreign investment in energy and infrastructure sectors, under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was talking to Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank Jose Vinals who called on him here at the PM House.

The Prime Minister said sound capital base, remarkable growth in assets and profitability and compliance with international standards poised Pakistan’s banking sector in a very competitive position in the region for investors.

He said Pakistan’s banking sector has shown impressive performance and proved its resilience with stable outlook. Due to growth focused policies, Pakistan has been upgraded to the list of emerging markets, he said.

The Prime Minister said regulatory and supervisory framework of Pakistan was very progressive and provided supportive environment to the international investors.

Pakistan stock market was ranked as 5th best performing stock market in 2016 and current GDP growth rate stood above 5.3%.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Standard Chartered was one of the oldest and the largest international banks in Pakistan and appreciated its continuous commitment to introduce new technology and innovative financial products including Islamic banking in Pakistan, compatible with global standards.

Chairman Standard Chartered Bank said his bank would like to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (North), Standard Chartered Bank accompanied the Chairman.