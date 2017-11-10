Pakistan offers India a meeting of Commander Jadhav with his wife on humanitarian grounds: FO

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Pakistan on Friday said it has offered India a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jhadev with his wife on humanitarian grounds.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jhadev with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds. A Note Verbale to this effect has been sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today,” a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

“Commander Kalbushan Jhadev alias, Hussain Mubarak Patel, a serving Commander of the Indian Navy, working with Indian Intelligence Agency/RAW was apprehended by Pakistan law enforcement agencies on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan.

“He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan,” the statement added.