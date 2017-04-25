Pakistan offers excellent incentives for foreign investment:President

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said that Pakistan offers excellent incentives for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Denmark Syed Zulfiqar Haider Gardezi,who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President asked the Ambassador-designate to brief the business community in Denmark about the opportunities in Pakistan, especially in the field of renewable energy.

Congratulating the Ambassador-designate on his new responsibility, the President highlighted that although volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark had been steadily growing there was a need for further enhancement of our exports to Denmark, both in the conventional and non-conventional items.

The President hoped that his appointment would further strengthen Pakistan-Denmark relations in all spheres. The President noted that Pakistan and Denmark enjoyed warm and cordial relations and the two countries supported each others’ candidatures at various international fora.

He emphasized that Ambassador-designate should make efforts to obtain support for Pakistan’s candidature to the Human Rights Council for the term 2018-2020.

The President pointed out that Parliamentarians and think tanks played an important role in the formulation of policies of any government. Thus, he advised the Ambassador-designate to make serious efforts to reach out to these segments of the Danish society with a view to brief them on developments in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The President also urged to highlight the soft image of Pakistan. He directed the Ambassador-designate to provide efficient consular services to the members of the Pakistani diaspora and to remain in touch with them to keep abreast with their issues and problems.

The President wished Ambassador-Designate success in discharge of his new assignment and asked him to convey his best wishes and greetings to Queen Margrethe-II of Denmark.