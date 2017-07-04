Pakistan now enjoys status of fast developing country: PM

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Tuesday expressing his pleasure over Pakistan cricket team’s marvels

during the ICC Champions Trophy, said due to the policies of PML-N

government, Pakistan now enjoyed the status of a fast developing

country among the comity of nations.

He said when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to

power in 2013, the country was at the brink of default, with power

shortage and terrorism plaguing the people.

But Pakistan embarked upon a journey of progress and

prosperity with several development initiatives taken by his

government, boosting its power, energy and infrastructure sectors,

he added.

The prime minister was addressing a reception held here to

welcome the ICC Champions Trophy triumphant Pakistan cricket team.

He assured that his government would continue patronage of

sports in the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan team led by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed were

introduced to the prime minister.

The team was warmly received by ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb,

Abid Sher Ali, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Muhammad

Asif, advisor Irfan Siddiqui and others. Leader of the House in

Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique,

federal cabinet members and a number of parliamentarians were also

present on the occasion.

The reception was attended by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman

Sheheryar Khan, Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, Chief

Selector Inazam ul Haq and former national cricket stars.

The prime minister said the power sector was now witnessing an

unprecedented boom with the establishment of new power plants.

Similarly, a vast network of roads and motorways was being

laid, he said, mentioning the Lahore to Karachi motorway and

six-lane Hyderabad-Sukkar-Multan-Lahore motorway.

He said Gwadar and Khunjrab were also being linked through

roads at a cost of about 1,000 billion rupees.

The country’s growth rate was on the surge, which would soon

touch the mark of 6 per cent, he added.

The prime minister said the backbone of terrorists had been

broken and informed the gathering that he was told by the Azad

Kashmir prime minister and the Gilgit Baltistan chief minister

about the influx of visitors thronging the scenic valleys.

He said such a phenomenon was being observed during the last

few months as the visitors were arriving Neelum and Leepa valleys

and Khunjrab Pass.

He said such prospects were also infusing new spirit into

sports activities in the country.

The prime minister said Pakistan had its self respect and

advised Najam Sethi not to beg any foreign team to come and play

here.

Expressing his confidence, he said time was not far off

when all the international cricket teams would line up to play

with Pakistan team at its homeland.

The prime minister recounted his childhood memories regarding

the cricket game and the tips which were given to him for improving

his batting.

He said scarcity of playgrounds was the main issue, which

were usually occupied by teams of grown-up people.

He assured that playgrounds with allied facilities would be

constructed at all the union councils to offer facilities to the

young budding players.