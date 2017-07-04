Pakistan now enjoys status of fast developing country: PM

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Tuesday expressing his pleasure over Pakistan cricket team’s marvels
during the ICC Champions Trophy, said due to the policies of PML-N
government, Pakistan now enjoyed the status of a fast developing
country among the comity of nations.
He said when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to
power in 2013, the country was at the brink of default, with power
shortage and terrorism plaguing the people.
But Pakistan embarked upon a journey of progress and
prosperity with several development initiatives taken by his
government, boosting its power, energy and infrastructure sectors,
he added.
The prime minister was addressing a reception held here to
welcome the ICC Champions Trophy triumphant Pakistan cricket team.
He assured that his government would continue patronage of
sports in the country.
Earlier, the Pakistan team led by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed were
introduced to the prime minister.
The team was warmly received by ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb,
Abid Sher Ali, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Muhammad
Asif, advisor Irfan Siddiqui and others. Leader of the House in
Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign
Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique,
federal cabinet members and a number of parliamentarians were also
present on the occasion.
The reception was attended by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman
Sheheryar Khan, Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi, Chief
Selector Inazam ul Haq and former national cricket stars.
The prime minister said the power sector was now witnessing an
unprecedented boom with the establishment of new power plants.
Similarly, a vast network of roads and motorways was being
laid, he said, mentioning the Lahore to Karachi motorway and
six-lane Hyderabad-Sukkar-Multan-Lahore motorway.
He said Gwadar and Khunjrab were also being linked through
roads at a cost of about 1,000 billion rupees.
The country’s growth rate was on the surge, which would soon
touch the mark of 6 per cent, he added.
The prime minister said the backbone of terrorists had been
broken and informed the gathering that he was told by the Azad
Kashmir prime minister and the Gilgit Baltistan chief minister
about the influx of visitors thronging the scenic valleys.
He said such a phenomenon was being observed during the last
few months as the visitors were arriving Neelum and Leepa valleys
and Khunjrab Pass.
He said such prospects were also infusing new spirit into
sports activities in the country.
The prime minister said Pakistan had its self respect and
advised Najam Sethi not to beg any foreign team to come and play
here.
Expressing his confidence, he said time was not far off
when all the international cricket teams would line up to play
with Pakistan team at its homeland.
The prime minister recounted his childhood memories regarding
the cricket game and the tips which were given to him for improving
his batting.
He said scarcity of playgrounds was the main issue, which
were usually occupied by teams of grown-up people.
He assured that playgrounds with allied facilities would be
constructed at all the union councils to offer facilities to the
young budding players.
Pakistan now enjoys status of fast developing country: PM
ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif