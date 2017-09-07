Pakistan not to take brunt of others fiasco: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed September, 7

as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF bases throughout the country.

A ceremony was also held at Air Headquarters Islamabad, in which PAF

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, laid wreath and offered ‘Fateha’ at the Martyrs’ Monument, a press release issued by media department of PAF said.

Principal staff officers and a large number of airmen attended the

ceremony. The day started with special Dua and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan.

Addressing on the occasion the air chief said, “This day reminds us of

the great sacrifices rendered by our great heroes, who took up the challenge and courageously fought against an enemy which was three times the size.

While we pay tribute to those gallant air warriors, it is important that

we realise the challenges that we face today.

When the enemy understood that a direct confrontation was not the way to

fight us, the indirect strategy was adopted, but the entire nation and the armed forces stood up to the challenge.

The valiant warriors of PAF along with the brothers of Pakistan Army

went through day in and day out to put the enemy to its place,” he said.

The air chief said, “The result of our commitment and sacrifices

should have been encouragement but we have been blamed for the failures of others. We are very committed to peace in the region and are not ready to take the brunt of others’ fiasco.

We would make sure that the success we have achieved through the

sacrifices of so many of our civilian brothers and sisters and security personnel are not put to waste at all. Let me make it very clear to all those surrounding us and those who are not as friendly, do not ever try and venture close to our borders. We are committed to our aerial defence and will react regardless which border it is.”

A similar ceremony was held at Karachi, where a PAF contingent led by

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha offered ‘Fateha’ and laid wreath at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e- Haider) on behalf of chief of the air staff. Wreaths were also laid on the graves of PAF Shuhada throughout the country.