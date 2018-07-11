Pakistan not seeking financial assistance from China: FM Spokesperson

BEIJING, Jul 11 (APP):The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on Wednesday rejected some media reports that Pakistan had asked China for financial assistance owing to ballooning debts and a shortage of foreign reserves and believed that the Pakistani government would evolve an economic strategy to come out of this situation.

“The reports by the western media in this regard are totally false,” the spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing here. She said the Chinese side has noted the shortage of foreign reserves in Pakistan but it believed that Pakistan would come out of this situation. “We believe, Pakistan will try to evolve an economic strategy against all odds,” she said when asked to comment that Pakistan could ask for help from the IMF if it was not able to receive assistance from China.

When asked to comment whether the current financial situation could affect the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, she said, in fact, Pakistani Finance Minister, Dr Shamshad Akhtar has already made a clarification on this matter stressing that Pakistan will continue construction of CPEC projects.

The spokesperson said in recent years, the CPEC has played a positive role in helping Pakistan achieve a high economic growth and development. Hua Chunying said the CPEC framework is supported by the people and government of Pakistan, adding, “We believe, this will not be interrupted by other factors.”