Pakistan not prepared to be anyone’s scapegoat: PM

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (APP): Highlighting the country’s

sacrifices in the global counter-terrorism campaign, Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that Pakistan was

not prepared “to be anyone’s scapegoat”.

“Nor can we endorse any failed strategy that will

prolong and intensify the suffering of the people of

Afghanistan and Pakistan and other regional countries.”

“It is especially galling for Pakistan to be blamed for

the military or political stalemate in Afghanistan,” the prime

minister said while addressing the 72nd session of the UN

General Assembly.

He said that Pakistan had suffered and sacrificed much

due to its role in the global counter-terrorism campaign and

it was not prepared to fight the Afghan war on its soil.

“We are not prepared to be anyone’s scapegoat. Taliban

`safe havens’ are located not in Pakistan but in the large

tracts of territory controlled by the Taliban in Afghanistan.”

The prime minister said cross-border attacks did occur,

but those were mostly conducted by anti-Pakistan terrorists

from the “safe havens” across the border.

“To end all cross-border attacks we ask the Afghan

government and the Coalition to support and complement

Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen border controls and

monitor all movement across it,” he added.