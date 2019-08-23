Pakistan not let Kashmir become Palestine: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday stressed that the only solution to Pak-India tension is ‘dialogue and not war’ but India should not take Pakistan’s desire for peace as a sign of its weakness.

Talking to private news channel he assured, ‘Pakistan would not let Kashmir become Palestine’, adding, we fought for Kashmir cause in the past and we would continue to fight for Kashmir till its resolve.

He urged International Community specially the UN Security Council and Human Rights Organizations to stop India from committing gross violations of human rights and atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also strongly condemned Indian atrocities on innocent people of IoK, adding, Pakistan was pursuing an effective foreign policy to sensitize the world regarding this

matter.

Pakistan has left no stone unturned to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international front, he mentioned.

In reply to a question about the US president’s mediation offer on Kashmir, Fawad said it was the success of the foreign policy of the PM Imran Khan’s government that President Donald Trump himself offered the role of mediator on Kashmir.