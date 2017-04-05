Pakistan, Norway BPC discuss evolving peace, security environments

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): A two-day 9th session of Pakistan-Norway
Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Oslo from April 3, discussed the evolving peace and security environments in their respective regions.
According to a statement of the Foreign Office issued here Wednesday,
international issues of mutual interest also came under discussion.
The Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua,
Additional Secretary (Europe), while the Norwegian side was led by Ambassador Tine Morch Smith, Director General Department of Regional Affairs, Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The talks were held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. The two sides
reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further strengthening cooperation, especially in economic, trade, investment, cultural, and educational fields.
They also agreed to enhance cooperation at the United Nations and other
multilateral fora.
The Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) called on Marit Berger
Rosland, State Secretary (Minister of State) and Wegger Chr Strommen, Secretary General of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meetings, he underscored the need for further strengthening
the economic and trade relations as well as active collaboration in the educational and technical fields.
He briefed the Norwegian dignitaries on the grave human rights
violations perpetrated by the occupying forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir.
He also briefed them on the connectivity initiatives being launched in
the region, which have opened immense opportunities for investment.
Pakistan and Norway cooperate closely on bilateral and multilateral
issues. The annual BPC provide a useful platform to review progress in various fields, identify opportunities for futureareas of cooperation.
The last session of these consultations was held in Islamabad on 25
February 2014. The next round of the BPC will be held in Islamabad on mutually convenient dates.
