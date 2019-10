UNITED NATIONS, Oct 05 (APP):Despite its immense challenges, Pakistan never closed its doors or forcibly removed refugees from it soil, a former Pakistani diplomat said during a panel discussion held at United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York to raise awareness of the issues affecting refugees.

Farukh Amil, a former Ambassador to the United Nations offices in Geneva, said Pakistan has always maintained that refugees should return home voluntarily and in dignity and honour.