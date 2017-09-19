Pakistan, Nepal agrees to enhance ties in education

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): The Government of Pakistan and Nepal on
Tuesday agreed to enhance ties in the education sector.
It was decided during a meeting held here between the Federal
Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh u Rahman and Ambassador
of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, a news release said.
The federal minister welcomed the Ambassador of Nepal at his office
and matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.
The Ambassador of Nepal said both Nepal and Pakistan were
enjoying good relations and hoped that these ties would further
boost in future.
During the meeting matters related to education were also
discussed. The ambassador said Nepal wanted to enhance ties with
Pakistan in education sector. She said Nepalese students were
studying in different institutions in Pakistan and they were very
happy and satisfied.
The federal minister said we were always supportive of foreign
national studying in our educational institutions.
Baligh Ur Rehman also appreciated Nepal for patronizing technical
and vocational education in Pakistan.
