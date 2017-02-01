Pakistan needs to have stronger defence ties with China: Masood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Pakistan needs to have stronger defence and strategic ties with its time tested friend China keeping in view the changing scenario and policies in the United States.

The policies introduced by the new President of the United

States would not have positive impact on the Muslim community.

Speaking in a TV programme, Managing Director Associated Press of

Pakistan, Masood Malik said that the new policies in the United States would have negative impact on the immigrants, particularly Muslims in that region, besides American civil society. Pakistan needed to review its policies keeping in view the changing situation in the United States.

He said there was no discrimination in Canada regarding race,

colour and creed. The people in Canada were very social and the credit for that went to the Canadian leadership.

The Canadian prime minister, he said, had been attending the ceremonies of different minorities. The state of Canada wais

flourishing rapidly but due to the policies introduced by the new

US President, the people of that region would also face some problems.

Masood Malik said a conspiracy was being hatched against the

Muslim Ummah. The Muslims should express their concerns over the policies introduced by the new US president the seven Muslim countries including Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

He said India was also playing a vital role against the

Muslims living in the United States. The anti Muslim forces had played active role in the Trump’s presidential election, he added.

He said that Pakistan was rich in natural resources and

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was focusing on the development and prosperity of the country. the prime minister was giving special attention to China Pakistan Economic Corridor in that regard, he added.

