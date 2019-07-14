Pakistan needs free access to US markets to stabilize its economy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Business community Sunday hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to United States of America (USA) would bring both the countries closer and help exploring new venues for mutual cooperation besides seeking direct access to American markets on zero rate duty to help stabilize its bleak economy.

In a press statement issued here today, Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan needs immediate direct access to US markets and not aid as it has suffered irreparable colossal financial loss for playing frontline role in the war on terror and US must support Pakistan to achieve its economic prosperity and self-reliance.

He said joint efforts are needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and US private sector.