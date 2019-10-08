Pakistan needs a power-hitting coach for T20: Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Disappointed with Pakistan team’s poor performance against a second string Sri Lankan side who beat them 2-0 in the three-match Twenty20 home series, former skipper Ramiz Raja said the Green-Shirts need a power-hitting coach to correct the direction of the players in the shorter format of the game.

Pakistan lost the first T20 to Sri Lanka by 64 runs while went short by 36 runs in the second game. “Misbah-ul-Haq has been over burdened by handing him the coaching responsibilities of all formats. I feel we need to bring in a power-hitting coach for the shorter format, to correct the direction of players,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz, who appeared in 57 Test matches, said the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup was a few games away and if Pakistan won’t select the right players for the game than the team would be troubled in the tournament. “The result of T20 series was expected as Pakistan team was stressed after the losing the first game. Many old players were recalled in the T20 team but were unable to deliver under pressure,” he said.