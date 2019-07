ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Former captain Javed Miandad believes that Pakistan need practical trainers and not laptop coaches to meet the challenges of international cricket.

“You may hire coaches at the district level. These coaches may use laptops or other digital coaching methodologies for the strength and conditioning of our upcoming players. But at the highest level we need someone, who can train them on the ground and remove their weaknesses,” he told APP on Wednesday.