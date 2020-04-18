Pakistan Navy’s nationwide relief operations continues amid COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):As the nation is rigorously fighting against the coronavirus surge in the country, Pakistan Navy continued nationwide support through numerous relief operations while reaching out to aggrieved families in urban cities to far-flung rural areas and towns across Pakistan.

During these relief operations, thousands of families were provided with ration and protection masks in Coastal, Creeks and adjoining area of Balochistan and Sindh, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Pakistan Navy teams reached out to deserving families at Gwadar, Jiwani, Pishukan, Surbandar, Gadani, Jati, Thatta, Sujawal and various Creeks and small Goth/ villages in outskirts of Karachi.

Beside, Pakistan Navy also continued relief drive and thousands of ration bags including food and kitchen commodities, cash amounts were distributed among deserving families at Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Kasur, Lahore and Sialkot. Medical and personal protection equipment including masks, gloves, goggles and protective dresses were also provided to authorities and hospitals in various remote villages, towns and cities.

In addition, Pakistan Navy ships transported food items donated by Chinese friends which included wheat flour, sugar and eatable oil etc from Karachi to Gwadar for distribution to deserving families.

Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) has also remained at forefront in distributing ration bags among aggrieved families in nearby small villages of Murree.

Pakistan Navy midst challenges of corona pandemic is steadfast in support of the Nation with passion and resolve.