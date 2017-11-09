Pakistan Navy war ship SAIF visits Colombo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF with embarked ASW

(Anti-Submarine Warfare) helicopter Z9EC visited Port Colombo, Sri Lanka from 5

-8 November 2017 for goodwill-cum-training visit.

Upon arrival at Colombo, a warm welcome was given by Sri Lankan Navy (SLN), said a

news release issued here by Public Relations Directorate of Pakistan Navy.

During stay at the port, Captain Shahzad Iqbal, Commanding

Officer PNS SAIF called on senior naval officials from SLN, including their Commander

Admiral S S Ranasinghe, Cdr Western Naval Area Command, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle, Director General Operations Rear Admiral KKVPH De Silva as well as other high ranking officials.

During the three days stay at port, PN officers and men visited different Sri Lankan Navy units,

installations, training facilities. The ship also participated in bilateral naval exercises with Sri Lankan Navy Ship SLNS SAYURA on completion of port visit.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan enjoy brotherly relations, which have further strengthened

over the years. During emergency situation in Sri Lanka in May this year in the

aftermath of flash floods and land sliding due to torrential rains, another PN

ship, PNS ZULFIQUAR was immediately dispatched by the Pakistan government for

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission. The timely

assistance rendered by the ship was highly praised by the Sri Lankan government

and widely acknowledged in their local media.

The PNS SAIF is frontline warship of Pakistan Navy

fleet, fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors and is capable of

undertaking all types of maritime operations in multi threat environment.

The visit provided ample opportunity to Pakistan and SLN officers and men

to learn through professional interactions with their counterparts and enhance

interoperability and mutual coordination.