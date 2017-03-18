Pakistan Navy ships visit Colombo

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ships NASR (A-47) and SAIF (FFG-253) undertook port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka during their overseas deployment to South East Asian countries.

Pakistan Navy flotilla is commanded by Commodore Zaka ur Rehman, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, says a press release.

Upon arrival at Colombo, PN Ships were received by Commander Operations, Western Naval Base of Sri Lankan Navy and Defence Attach’ of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

A large number of Sri Lankan Navy officers and men were also present on the occasion.

Sri Lankan Naval band played welcome tunes including Pakistani national songs in the honour of visiting Pakistan Navy Ships.

Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of both ships called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle and Chief of Staff Sri Lankan Navy, Rear Admiral SS Ranasinghe.

A reception dinner was also hosted by the Mission Commander onboard PNS NASR.

On culmination of port visit, PN flotilla conducted exercises with Sri Lankan Navy Ships SAGARA (P-622) & SURANIMILA (P-702) in the Indian Ocean for the purpose of enhancing interoperability and operational coordination between the two Navies.

Pakistan Navy enjoys very warm and cordial relations with Sri Lankan Navy.

Sri Lankan Naval Chief recently visited Pakistan to witness Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 hosted by Pakistan Navy, wherein Sri Lankan Navy Ship also actively participated which amply manifests friendly relations between the two countries.

It is expected that recent visit by PN Ships to Sri Lanka will further strengthen bilateral relations and naval collaboration between both the navies.