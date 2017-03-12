Pakistan Navy ships reach Iranian Port on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ships TIPPU SULTAN

(DDG-185) with an embarked helicopter (Alouette) and JURRAT arrived

Iranian Port Bandar Abbas in Persian Gulf on March 12, for a three

days port visit.

The ships were given a very warm welcome on arrival at Port

Bandar Abbas. Cdre Mirza Foad Amin Baig SI(M), Commander 18th Destroyer

Squadron is commanding the PN Task Group as Mission Commander.

The purpose of this visit is aimed to promote peace and

security in the region, enhance maritime collaboration and open new

avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly regional

navies, says a press release received from Tehran here Sunday.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close and warm brotherly relations.

These relations are based on very strong foundations of mutual

interests. As brother in arms, Pakistan and Iranian Navy ships

frequently visit each other’s ports to conduct exercises in order

to exchange naval experience and improve regional security.

In this backdrop, present visit of PN Ships TIPPU SULTAN and

JURRAT to Iran is a manifestation of this strong bond and cordial

interactions between the two navies.

Earlier, Iranian Naval Ships LAVAN, KONARAK, FALAKHEN and

KHANJAR recently visited Karachi port from 27-30 Sep 16. During the

visit, besides conducting Passage Exercise at sea, professional

discussions and interaction were held.

Pakistan Navy has been continuously enhancing its influence in

the region.

Pakistan Navy in conjunction with international and regional

navies is participating in Multinational Operations, commonly known

as Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) since April 2004 to

prevent maritime environment being used for unlawful purposes

including illegal transportation of contraband goods.

The visit of PN Ships to Iran is again an effort to contribute

towards regional peace and to make Sea Lines of Communication sage

and secure for the seafarers in the region.

During the current visit, both navies will hold several

mutually beneficial interactive programme including important meetings

with Naval cum Military and political leadership on matters of metal

interests.

Both Navies will also undertake passage Exercise in order to

enhance inter-operability and naval collaboration.