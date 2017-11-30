Pakistan Navy ships Rahnaward, Dehshat visit Iran

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan Navy (PN) Ships Rahnaward (Tall Training Ship) and Dehshat (Fast Attack Craft-Missile) visited Iranian port of Bandar Abbas during last week this month.

The Port Call elicited a warm response and cordial hospitality by both the Iranian Navy and Government, said a press release received here on Thursday.

The visit was aimed to promote peace and security in the region, enhance maritime collaboration and open new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly regional navies.

During the visit, PN delegation held many important meetings with naval cum military

leadership of Iran on matters of mutual interest including calls on to Cdre Hossain Azad

(Cdr 1st Naval Zone of IRIN), Capt Mustafa Tajdeeni (Cdr Surface Forces of IRIN), Fereidon (Governor of Hormuzgan Province) and Ayatollah Ghulam Ali Naeemabadi (Representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenai).

A reception dinner was also hosted during the visit by Mission Cdr on board PNS RAH NAWARD which was attended by Asif Durrani, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, senior Iranian military

and civil officials along with military attaches from China, Poland, Germany and Japan.

The visit of PN flotilla to Iran, which is second within a span of one year, amply

demonstrates strengthening of cordial relations between Pakistan and Iran based on

mutual respect, shared history and culture.

Current visit of PN Ships Rahnaward and Dehshat to neighboring country Iran has further extended a message of peace and brotherhood, besides a manifestation to explore new vistas to expand bilateral maritime collaboration.